The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $941.8182.

Several brokerages recently commented on GS. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $826.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. HSBC boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,000.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

Get GS alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Analysis on GS

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs is benefiting from high-profile underwriting and advisory work, including the SpaceX IPO and Prometheus’ massive funding round, both of which highlight stronger capital-markets activity and potential fee growth. SpaceX IPO Crowds Pre-Market Sentiment

Goldman Sachs is benefiting from high-profile underwriting and advisory work, including the SpaceX IPO and Prometheus’ massive funding round, both of which highlight stronger capital-markets activity and potential fee growth. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ optimistic 2026 market outlook and views that AI infrastructure spending could stay elevated support the investment-banking and markets narrative for GS. Goldman Sachs doubles down on stock market outlook for 2026

Goldman Sachs’ optimistic 2026 market outlook and views that AI infrastructure spending could stay elevated support the investment-banking and markets narrative for GS. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Goldman Sachs but kept a neutral rating, suggesting valuation remains rich even after the stock’s strong run. JPMorgan adjusts price target on Goldman Sachs to 900 from 826

JPMorgan raised its price target on Goldman Sachs but kept a neutral rating, suggesting valuation remains rich even after the stock’s strong run. Neutral Sentiment: Separate commentary that Goldman Sachs sees the market as trending higher and favors sectors tied to AI and growth is constructive, but it is more of a broad-market read than a direct company-specific catalyst. Goldman Sachs doubles down on stock market outlook for 2026

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 2.6%

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $1,062.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $609.59 and a 12 month high of $1,098.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $957.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $909.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The business's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 59.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. The trade was a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,703,018.99. The trade was a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Goldman Sachs Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Goldman Sachs Group wasn't on the list.

While The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here