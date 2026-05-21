The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Price

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $300.00 to $293.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the home improvement retailer's stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's target price suggests a potential upside of 34.53% from the company's previous close.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $276.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $292.00 to $277.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lowe's Companies to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $266.23.

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Lowe's Companies Trading Down 1.5%

LOW stock traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $217.79. The stock had a trading volume of 346,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,549. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.91. Lowe's Companies has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.The firm had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe's Companies will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe's Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Lowe's Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe's Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 3,723 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Lowe's Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe's Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lowe’s beat both earnings and revenue estimates in the first quarter, helped by Pro demand, spring sales execution, and online growth. LOWE'S REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2026 SALES AND EARNINGS RESULTS

Lowe’s beat both earnings and revenue estimates in the first quarter, helped by Pro demand, spring sales execution, and online growth. Positive Sentiment: The company launched an AI-powered “Material Lists” tool to speed up quoting for Pro customers, reinforcing its push into tech-enabled contractor workflows. Lowe's Boosts Pro Efficiency with AI-Driven Material Lists

The company launched an AI-powered “Material Lists” tool to speed up quoting for Pro customers, reinforcing its push into tech-enabled contractor workflows. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts cut price targets after the report, but most still kept constructive ratings such as overweight or outperform, signaling confidence despite near-term profit pressure.

Several analysts cut price targets after the report, but most still kept constructive ratings such as overweight or outperform, signaling confidence despite near-term profit pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Lowe’s reaffirmed full-year guidance, which was roughly in line on revenue but below the Street on EPS, keeping expectations modest amid a weak housing market.

Lowe’s reaffirmed full-year guidance, which was roughly in line on revenue but below the Street on EPS, keeping expectations modest amid a weak housing market. Negative Sentiment: Management described the U.S. housing market as very challenging, with consumers delaying big-ticket DIY projects; that cautious tone appears to be limiting enthusiasm for the stock.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Further Reading

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