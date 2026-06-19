The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $230.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the information technology services provider's stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's target price points to a potential upside of 81.47% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $177.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $201.00 target price on Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 8th. William Blair lowered Accenture from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $229.15.

Get Accenture alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on Accenture

Accenture Stock Down 18.8%

ACN opened at $126.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.00. Accenture has a twelve month low of $125.60 and a twelve month high of $307.77.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.61%.The company had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $863,026.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,267,746.28. The trade was a 27.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,794,695 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $355,870,000 after purchasing an additional 389,483 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in Accenture by 27.2% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 20,673 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 15,516 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.0% during the first quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 22,580 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company's stock.

Accenture News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Accenture, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Accenture wasn't on the list.

While Accenture currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here