The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $28.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the basic materials company's stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's price target suggests a potential upside of 29.94% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Mosaic from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 target price on Mosaic in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mosaic from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.63.

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Mosaic Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE MOS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.55. 1,470,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,812,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.07.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 4.49%.Mosaic's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mosaic will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth $4,170,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 376,905 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $9,080,000 after buying an additional 175,914 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 55.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,606,609 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $55,717,000 after acquiring an additional 574,352 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 26.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 380,138 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 79,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,302,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company's stock.

Mosaic News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mosaic this week:

About Mosaic

Mosaic Co is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company's primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

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