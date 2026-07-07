The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $1,150.00 at Bank of America

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the investment management company's stock. Bank of America's target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.92% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GS. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $870.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $972.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $986.91.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $18.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,036.79. 217,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,865. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $691.30 and a 12 month high of $1,125.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,005.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $933.17. The company has a market capitalization of $305.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The Goldman Sachs Group's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 60.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. The trade was a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

More The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street banks, including Goldman Sachs, are expected to benefit from a surge in trading revenue and strong advisory fees in Q2, helped by a wave of activity such as the SpaceX IPO and broader M&A recovery. Trading surge, helped by SpaceX IPO, seen lifting Wall St banks' second-quarter earnings

Wall Street banks, including Goldman Sachs, are expected to benefit from a surge in trading revenue and strong advisory fees in Q2, helped by a wave of activity such as the SpaceX IPO and broader M&A recovery. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs is expected to post Q2 EPS of $13.95 on $15.9 billion in revenue, and investors are likely positioning ahead of the July 14 earnings release as the bank looks set to show continued strength in trading and fees. How To Earn $500 A Month From Goldman Sachs Stock Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Goldman Sachs is expected to post Q2 EPS of $13.95 on $15.9 billion in revenue, and investors are likely positioning ahead of the July 14 earnings release as the bank looks set to show continued strength in trading and fees. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ own analysts continue to generate attention with bullish calls on major stocks such as Nvidia, reinforcing the firm’s credibility and visibility in the market. Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Underperforms in 2026: Is Goldman Sachs Right About Its Valuation?

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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