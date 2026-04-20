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The Goldman Sachs Group Raises YSS (NYSE:YSS) Price Target to $31.00

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
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Key Points

  • Goldman Sachs raised its price target on YSS from $28 to $31 and maintained a "neutral" rating, with the $31 target implying a potential downside of 17.71% from the prior close.
  • Analysts collectively have a Moderate Buy consensus on YSS with a consensus price target of $36.40, based on eight Buy ratings and three Hold ratings.
  • YSS shares traded up 5.5% to $37.67 on the day—above both Goldman Sachs' target and the consensus target—with a 12‑month range of $16.93 to $40.05.
  • Five stocks we like better than YSS.

YSS (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's price objective points to a potential downside of 17.71% from the stock's previous close.

YSS has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of YSS in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on YSS from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on YSS from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on YSS in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on YSS from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on YSS

YSS Trading Up 5.5%

YSS stock traded up $1.95 on Monday, reaching $37.67. 893,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,270. YSS has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $40.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.66.

About YSS

(Get Free Report)

York Space Systems is a leading, U.S.-based, space and defense prime(1) providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions for national security, government and commercial customers. York is one of the only space and defense primes with proprietary hardware and software capabilities designed to address customers' complex mission requirements across the critical elements of the entire space ecosystem throughout the mission lifecycle. York is the number one provider to the U.S. Department of Defense's (“DoD”) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (“PWSA”) by number of spacecraft operating in-orbit, by number of contracts, and by variety of contract types as of September 2025.

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Analyst Recommendations for YSS (NYSE:YSS)

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