The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) to "Hold"

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZETA. KeyCorp raised shares of Zeta Global from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.33.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of ZETA opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.57. Zeta Global has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.60, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity

In other Zeta Global news, Director Jeanine Silberblatt sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $149,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,001,461.50. This trade represents a 12.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,502,000. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 11,162,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $227,159,000 after buying an additional 2,327,907 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,975,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 12,545.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,233,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,136,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Zeta Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zeta Global this week:

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global, founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading data-driven marketing technology company. The firm's mission centers on helping brands acquire, grow and retain customers through a unified customer lifecycle management platform. Over the years, Zeta Global has built a reputation for leveraging big data and predictive analytics to power digital marketing programs across multiple channels.

At the core of Zeta's offering is the Zeta Marketing Platform, which combines identity resolution, audience insights and real-time engagement capabilities.

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