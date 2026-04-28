The Hackett Group (HCKT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect The Hackett Group to post earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $71.2270 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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The Hackett Group Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of The Hackett Group stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.06. The stock had a trading volume of 20,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,898. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $26.76.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The Hackett Group's payout ratio is 102.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hackett Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in The Hackett Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,010 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,573 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Hackett Group by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,390 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in The Hackett Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429,032 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in The Hackett Group by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,843 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCKT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Roth Mkm set a $24.00 price objective on The Hackett Group in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded The Hackett Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group is a global strategic advisory firm specializing in business transformation, benchmarking and research. Leveraging a proprietary data repository and the Hackett Methodology®, the company helps organizations optimize performance across enterprise functions. Its advisory services span digital transformation, process optimization and operational excellence, enabling clients to identify best practices, streamline workflows and achieve sustainable cost savings.

Through detailed benchmarking studies and industry research, The Hackett Group delivers actionable insights into finance, procurement, human resources, information technology and supply chain management.

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