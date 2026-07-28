The Hackett Group (HCKT) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $68.7970 million for the quarter. The Hackett Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.330-0.350 EPS. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.23 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.75%. On average, analysts expect The Hackett Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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The Hackett Group Stock Up 3.4%

NASDAQ:HCKT traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $10.47. 4,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,881. The company has a market capitalization of $263.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $23.72. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. The Hackett Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HCKT shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded The Hackett Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $17.00 target price on The Hackett Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hackett Group has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Hackett Group

Institutional Trading of The Hackett Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 46.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 400,801 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 127,890 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 172,373 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,276 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 77,941 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 34,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its position in The Hackett Group by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 74,653 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 27,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company's stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group is a global strategic advisory firm specializing in business transformation, benchmarking and research. Leveraging a proprietary data repository and the Hackett Methodology®, the company helps organizations optimize performance across enterprise functions. Its advisory services span digital transformation, process optimization and operational excellence, enabling clients to identify best practices, streamline workflows and achieve sustainable cost savings.

Through detailed benchmarking studies and industry research, The Hackett Group delivers actionable insights into finance, procurement, human resources, information technology and supply chain management.

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