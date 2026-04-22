The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Research

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm set a $24.00 target price on The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded The Hackett Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Hackett Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hackett Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HCKT

The Hackett Group Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $13.95 on Monday. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $26.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $351.82 million, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of The Hackett Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,581,331 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $49,071,000 after buying an additional 790,522 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 807,457 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $15,350,000 after buying an additional 445,267 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,992 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $8,087,000 after buying an additional 277,987 shares during the last quarter. Weber Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,587,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,972 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 222,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company's stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group is a global strategic advisory firm specializing in business transformation, benchmarking and research. Leveraging a proprietary data repository and the Hackett Methodology®, the company helps organizations optimize performance across enterprise functions. Its advisory services span digital transformation, process optimization and operational excellence, enabling clients to identify best practices, streamline workflows and achieve sustainable cost savings.

Through detailed benchmarking studies and industry research, The Hackett Group delivers actionable insights into finance, procurement, human resources, information technology and supply chain management.

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