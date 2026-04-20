The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given Consensus Rating of "Reduce" by Analysts

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.1444.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered The Hain Celestial Group from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1.50 to $0.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stephens dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,029,733 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 517,777 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,528,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528,789 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,853,731 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,360 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 295.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,731,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,073 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 221,269 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $0.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $77.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.65.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 36.12%.The company had revenue of $384.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc NASDAQ: HAIN is a leading global producer and marketer of natural and organic branded products. The company operates through two principal segments—Grocery and Personal Care—offering a diversified portfolio that spans shelf-stable foods, snacks, beverages, condiments and natural personal care items. Its product lineup addresses growing consumer demand for clean-label, plant-based and ethically sourced offerings in everyday categories.

Within its Grocery segment, Hain Celestial markets well-known brands such as Celestial Seasonings teas, Earth's Best organic baby foods, Rudi's organic bakery items, Terra vegetable chips and Sensible Portions snacks.

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