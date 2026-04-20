Free Trial
→ One executive order. The biggest wealth transfer of your lifetime. (From Reagan Gold Group) (Ad)tc pixel

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given Consensus Rating of "Reduce" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
The Hain Celestial Group logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Analysts have assigned The Hain Celestial Group a consensus rating of Reduce from 13 analysts (2 sell, 10 hold, 1 buy) with an average 1‑year target of $2.14.
  • Several firms recently downgraded the stock and cut targets — notably Barclays moved to underweight with a $0.50 target and Stephens cut its target to $1.00, while Weiss Ratings and Wall Street Zen issued sell ratings.
  • Shares trade around $0.85 (12‑month range $0.58–$3.18) with a market cap of about $77.7M, negative net margin (-36.12%) and last quarter EPS of ($0.03), and institutional investors own roughly 97% of the stock.
  • Five stocks we like better than The Hain Celestial Group.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.1444.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered The Hain Celestial Group from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1.50 to $0.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stephens dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st.

View Our Latest Research Report on The Hain Celestial Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,029,733 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 517,777 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,528,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528,789 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,853,731 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,360 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 295.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,731,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,073 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 221,269 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $0.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $77.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.65.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 36.12%.The company had revenue of $384.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc NASDAQ: HAIN is a leading global producer and marketer of natural and organic branded products. The company operates through two principal segments—Grocery and Personal Care—offering a diversified portfolio that spans shelf-stable foods, snacks, beverages, condiments and natural personal care items. Its product lineup addresses growing consumer demand for clean-label, plant-based and ethically sourced offerings in everyday categories.

Within its Grocery segment, Hain Celestial markets well-known brands such as Celestial Seasonings teas, Earth's Best organic baby foods, Rudi's organic bakery items, Terra vegetable chips and Sensible Portions snacks.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in The Hain Celestial Group Right Now?

Before you consider The Hain Celestial Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Hain Celestial Group wasn't on the list.

While The Hain Celestial Group currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
ZENA: The Drone Defense Play You Can't Ignore
ZENA: The Drone Defense Play You Can't Ignore
From Smallcaps Daily (Ad)
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines