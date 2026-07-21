The Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Projected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to post earnings of $3.88 per share and revenue of $1.6495 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $1.11. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.77%.The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $214.31 on Tuesday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $163.18 and a 52-week high of $225.29. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $201.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The Hanover Insurance Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $700.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The Hanover Insurance Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $211.00) on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $218.29.

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Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, CEO John C. Roche sold 8,358 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.74, for a total value of $1,619,278.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 141,011 shares in the company, valued at $27,319,471.14. This represents a 5.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco Aristeguieta sold 1,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $195,370.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $791,834.61. This trade represents a 19.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,508 shares of company stock valued at $5,704,651. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 646,910 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $118,236,000 after buying an additional 197,930 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,231 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,272 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc NYSE: THG is a property and casualty insurance company that provides a range of commercial and personal insurance products. Through its subsidiary companies, Hanover offers coverage for businesses of all sizes, including workers' compensation, general liability, commercial auto, and professional liability. On the personal lines side, the company underwrites homeowners, personal auto, flood, and umbrella policies designed to meet the needs of individuals and families.

In addition to its core commercial and personal insurance offerings, Hanover maintains a specialty arm that focuses on niche markets through tailored product solutions.

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