The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Raised to $144.00

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $143.00 to $144.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "market perform" rating on the insurance provider's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.82% from the company's previous close.

HIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $149.06.

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The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock opened at $140.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.47. The Hartford Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $120.33 and a twelve month high of $144.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $133.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.52.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 15.00%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Adin M. Tooker sold 8,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total value of $1,201,981.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 38,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,047.04. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Insurance Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 259,897 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $34,442,000 after purchasing an additional 23,441 shares during the period. Tema ETFs LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 13,401 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 78,028 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $10,340,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

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