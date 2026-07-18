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The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
Home Depot logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Home Depot has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” from 32 brokerages, with 18 buy ratings, 13 hold ratings, and one sell rating. The average 1-year price target among covering analysts is about $371.71.
  • Recent analyst actions were mixed but generally positive, with firms including DA Davidson, Guggenheim, Piper Sandler, Goldman Sachs, and Telsey Advisory Group maintaining buy/overweight/outperform-type ratings while trimming price targets.
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of $3.43, slightly ahead of estimates, and revenue of $41.77 billion, up 4.8% year over year. Home Depot also paid a $2.33 quarterly dividend, implying a 2.7% yield.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Home Depot.

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $371.7143.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $409.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curio Wealth LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 2,178 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE:HD opened at $339.22 on Friday. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $289.10 and a 12 month high of $426.75. The firm has a market cap of $338.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company's 50 day moving average is $326.96 and its 200-day moving average is $345.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. Home Depot's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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Analyst Recommendations for Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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