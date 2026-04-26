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The Intergroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Intergroup logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest plunged 49.7% in April to 3,194 shares (about 0.6% of shares outstanding), leaving a short-interest ratio of only 0.1 days based on average daily volume.
  • Analyst coverage is mixed — Wall Street Zen upgraded INTG to a "buy" while Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (D-)," and the stock's consensus rating remains "Sell".
  • Intergroup is a small-cap (~$78.65M) with a negative PE (-64.17); it reported $0.71 EPS and $17.3M revenue last quarter and trades near $36.58 with a 52-week range of $9.57–$42.50.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

The Intergroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,194 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the March 31st total of 6,347 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,031 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Intergroup Price Performance

INTG opened at $36.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.65 million, a PE ratio of -64.17 and a beta of 0.03. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.05. Intergroup has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intergroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intergroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intergroup

Institutional Trading of Intergroup

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Intergroup stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in The Intergroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG - Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,795 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 1.15% of Intergroup worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intergroup

(Get Free Report)

Intergroup Corporation NASDAQ: INTG is a U.S.-based manufacturer and marketer of industrial and food packaging products. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company produces a broad array of container solutions including corrugated paperboard, recycled fiberboard, plastic and fiber-plastic combinations, as well as wood and tin packaging. These products serve a diverse customer base across the food processing, consumer goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors.

The company's product portfolio encompasses custom-designed cartons, paper and plastic boxes, and heavy-duty shipping containers tailored to meet the specific strength, moisture resistance, and storage requirements of its customers.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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