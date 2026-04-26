The Intergroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG) Short Interest Update

The Intergroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,194 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the March 31st total of 6,347 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,031 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

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Intergroup Price Performance

INTG opened at $36.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.65 million, a PE ratio of -64.17 and a beta of 0.03. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.05. Intergroup has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intergroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intergroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intergroup

Institutional Trading of Intergroup

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Intergroup stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in The Intergroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG - Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,795 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 1.15% of Intergroup worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intergroup

Intergroup Corporation NASDAQ: INTG is a U.S.-based manufacturer and marketer of industrial and food packaging products. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company produces a broad array of container solutions including corrugated paperboard, recycled fiberboard, plastic and fiber-plastic combinations, as well as wood and tin packaging. These products serve a diverse customer base across the food processing, consumer goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors.

The company's product portfolio encompasses custom-designed cartons, paper and plastic boxes, and heavy-duty shipping containers tailored to meet the specific strength, moisture resistance, and storage requirements of its customers.

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