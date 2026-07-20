The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.6667.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOVE. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $22.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Lovesac in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Lovesac from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on LOVE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.68 per share, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 293,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,305,042.12. This trade represents a 11.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 33,550 shares of company stock valued at $490,146 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.79% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lovesac

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 130.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,938 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 10.7% during the third quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the company's stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company's stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,186 shares of the company's stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 218,845 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lovesac Stock Performance

Lovesac stock opened at $18.20 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.45 million, a PE ratio of 70.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.00. Lovesac has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $20.88.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.66 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 1.88%. Lovesac's revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Lovesac has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.200-0.480 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.340-0.810 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lovesac will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lovesac Company Profile

Lovesac, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol LOVE, is an American furniture company known for its modular seating systems and distinctive foam-filled “Sacs.” Founded in 1995 by Shawn Nelson, the company has built a reputation for innovative design that emphasizes comfort, durability and adaptability. Its core offerings include Sactionals—customizable sectional sofas assembled from individual “Sactional” cubes—and the original Lovesac Sacs, large fabric-covered bean bag chairs available in a variety of sizes and materials.

In addition to seating solutions, Lovesac has expanded into home entertainment products with the introduction of the Stage, a modular soundbar system designed to integrate seamlessly with Sactionals.

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