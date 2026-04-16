The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Given New $268.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Oppenheimer's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.80% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PNC. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $252.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.69.

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The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $220.04. The company had a trading volume of 815,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,088. The company has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $148.28 and a one year high of $243.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.21 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 20.40%.The PNC Financial Services Group's revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Alexander E. C. Overstrom sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $584,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,179.20. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis Robert Cestello sold 4,279 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total transaction of $1,001,328.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,066.67. This represents a 18.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,186 shares of company stock valued at $14,840,973. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,967,080,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,956,766 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,598,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581,102 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 961.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,630,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $549,023,000 after buying an additional 2,382,552 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,836,936 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $800,884,000 after buying an additional 1,994,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,485,320 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $700,305,000 after buying an additional 1,162,964 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The PNC Financial Services Group this week:

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

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