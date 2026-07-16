The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Robert W. Baird's price target points to a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $247.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.31.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $254.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.96. The company has a market capitalization of $102.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $176.88 and a 1 year high of $256.22.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 20.89%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total value of $357,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,750.26. This trade represents a 22.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 45,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $9,925,650.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,370,906.93. This trade represents a 80.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,694,574. Insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Monetary Solutions Ltd acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The PNC Financial Services Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: PNC reported second-quarter EPS of $4.85, beating estimates, with revenue of $6.66 billion also topping forecasts; the quarter benefited from strong capital markets activity, higher net interest income, and fee income. Article Title

PNC reported second-quarter EPS of $4.85, beating estimates, with revenue of $6.66 billion also topping forecasts; the quarter benefited from strong capital markets activity, higher net interest income, and fee income. Positive Sentiment: The bank raised its quarterly common stock dividend to $2.00 per share, an 18% increase, signaling confidence in earnings power and capital strength. Article Title

The bank raised its quarterly common stock dividend to $2.00 per share, an 18% increase, signaling confidence in earnings power and capital strength. Positive Sentiment: PNC also issued upbeat 2026 outlooks, including roughly 12.5% loan growth, 15%-15.5% net interest income growth, and a target of above 3% net interest margin by year-end, which suggests management expects momentum to continue. Article Title

PNC also issued upbeat 2026 outlooks, including roughly 12.5% loan growth, 15%-15.5% net interest income growth, and a target of above 3% net interest margin by year-end, which suggests management expects momentum to continue. Neutral Sentiment: The company said it is converting FirstBank customers, employees, systems, and branches, and also redeemed a $1.0 billion senior note due in 2027, actions that reflect ongoing balance-sheet and integration management rather than a major near-term catalyst. Article Title

The company said it is converting FirstBank customers, employees, systems, and branches, and also redeemed a $1.0 billion senior note due in 2027, actions that reflect ongoing balance-sheet and integration management rather than a major near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted that expenses are rising alongside revenue and deposits declined, which may be why the stock has not fully responded to the beat despite the strong headline numbers. Article Title

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

Further Reading

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