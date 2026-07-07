The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $263.00 to $288.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group traded as high as $255.00 and last traded at $253.7940, with a volume of 1146 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $253.18.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.09.

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Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Stephanie Novosel sold 1,800 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.73, for a total value of $411,714.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,664.11. This trade represents a 36.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 45,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $9,925,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,906.93. This trade represents a 80.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 48,300 shares of company stock worth $10,694,574 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting The PNC Financial Services Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The PNC Financial Services Group this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,967,080,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 234.9% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,956,766 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,598,753,000 after buying an additional 5,581,102 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 961.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,630,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $549,023,000 after buying an additional 2,382,552 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,836,936 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $800,884,000 after buying an additional 1,994,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,485,320 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $700,305,000 after buying an additional 1,162,964 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $226.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.40. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 20.89%.The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 18.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

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