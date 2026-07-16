The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Raised to $264.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial from $257.00 to $264.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Truist Financial's target price suggests a potential upside of 3.37% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $238.00 to $264.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $247.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $264.97.

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The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $255.40. The company had a trading volume of 716,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,834. The company has a market cap of $102.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $176.88 and a 52 week high of $256.26. The business's 50-day moving average is $231.73 and its 200 day moving average is $222.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stephanie Novosel sold 1,800 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.73, for a total transaction of $411,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at $710,664.11. This trade represents a 36.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total transaction of $357,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,204,750.26. This trade represents a 22.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 48,300 shares of company stock worth $10,694,574 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 184,579 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting The PNC Financial Services Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The PNC Financial Services Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on PNC to $273 from $235 and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling confidence in additional upside. Benzinga

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on PNC to $273 from $235 and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling confidence in additional upside. Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer increased its target to $281 from $271 and kept an outperform rating, while Wells Fargo raised its target to $285 from $270 with an overweight rating. Benzinga

Oppenheimer increased its target to $281 from $271 and kept an outperform rating, while Wells Fargo raised its target to $285 from $270 with an overweight rating. Positive Sentiment: Barclays, Stephens, and Robert W. Baird also lifted their targets, reflecting broad analyst optimism after PNC’s earnings beat and strong revenue growth. Benzinga

Barclays, Stephens, and Robert W. Baird also lifted their targets, reflecting broad analyst optimism after PNC’s earnings beat and strong revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: PNC reported second-quarter EPS of $4.85 and revenue of $6.66 billion, both above estimates, helped by record revenue, higher net interest income, and stronger fee income. MarketBeat earnings report

PNC reported second-quarter EPS of $4.85 and revenue of $6.66 billion, both above estimates, helped by record revenue, higher net interest income, and stronger fee income. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its quarterly dividend 18% to $2.00 per share and outlined 2026 guidance for about 12.5% loan growth and 15%-15.5% net interest income growth, reinforcing a constructive long-term outlook. PR Newswire release

The company raised its quarterly dividend 18% to $2.00 per share and outlined 2026 guidance for about 12.5% loan growth and 15%-15.5% net interest income growth, reinforcing a constructive long-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage noted that expenses are expected to rise alongside revenue, which could temper margin expansion even as business activity remains strong. American Banker

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

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