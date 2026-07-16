The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $277.00 to $284.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Barclays's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $263.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $238.00 to $264.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $247.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.25.

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The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $254.30 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $176.88 and a one year high of $256.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $102.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 20.89%.The PNC Financial Services Group's revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 18.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 45,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $9,925,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,906.93. This trade represents a 80.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Novosel sold 1,800 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.73, for a total value of $411,714.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at $710,664.11. This trade represents a 36.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,694,574. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,967,080,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 234.9% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,956,766 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,598,753,000 after buying an additional 5,581,102 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 961.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,630,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $549,023,000 after buying an additional 2,382,552 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,836,936 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $800,884,000 after buying an additional 1,994,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,485,320 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $700,305,000 after buying an additional 1,162,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company's stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The PNC Financial Services Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: PNC beat second-quarter expectations with EPS of $4.85 and revenue of $6.66 billion, helped by record revenue, stronger net interest income, and higher fee income from capital markets activity.

PNC beat second-quarter expectations with EPS of $4.85 and revenue of $6.66 billion, helped by record revenue, stronger net interest income, and higher fee income from capital markets activity. Positive Sentiment: The company also raised its quarterly dividend 18% to $2.00 per share, signaling confidence in earnings and capital strength.

The company also raised its quarterly dividend 18% to $2.00 per share, signaling confidence in earnings and capital strength. Positive Sentiment: Management guided to 2026 revenue of about $26.1 billion, above consensus, and forecast loan growth of roughly 12.5%, net interest income growth of 15%-15.5%, and a year-end net interest margin above 3%.

Management guided to 2026 revenue of about $26.1 billion, above consensus, and forecast loan growth of roughly 12.5%, net interest income growth of 15%-15.5%, and a year-end net interest margin above 3%. Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird increased its price target on PNC to $280 from $250 and reiterated an outperform rating, suggesting further upside from current levels.

Robert W. Baird increased its price target on PNC to $280 from $250 and reiterated an outperform rating, suggesting further upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: PNC said expenses will rise alongside revenue, reflecting integration costs and heavier business activity, which may temper margin expansion. PNC is latest bank to say costs will rise alongside revenue

PNC said expenses will rise alongside revenue, reflecting integration costs and heavier business activity, which may temper margin expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Some investors may be watching the stock’s post-earnings pullback after the report, even as the fundamental results were strong.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

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