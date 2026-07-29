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The RMR Group (RMR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
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Key Points

  • The RMR Group is expected to report Q3 2026 results after market close on Wednesday, August 5. Analysts anticipate earnings of $0.20 per share on revenue of $147.60 million, with the earnings call scheduled for August 6.
  • In its previous quarter, RMR reported earnings of $0.11 per share, missing estimates by $0.03, while revenue of $145.63 million fell short of the $171.44 million consensus.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share, equivalent to an annualized $1.80 payout and a 9.0% yield. Analysts currently give the stock a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating, with a $19 target price.
  • Interested in The RMR Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 3.23%.The firm had revenue of $145.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.44 million. On average, analysts expect The RMR Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The RMR Group Stock Performance

RMR opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $643.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.05. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45.

The RMR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. The RMR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on RMR. Zacks Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RMR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in The RMR Group by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,206 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,226 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,097 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,481 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company's stock.

About The RMR Group

(Get Free Report)

The RMR Group, Inc NASDAQ: RMR is a publicly traded asset management company that specializes in providing comprehensive real estate and investment management services to both public and private entities. Acting as an external manager, RMR offers a range of services encompassing property management, asset management, fund administration, accounting, investor relations and compliance oversight. Its client base includes real estate investment trusts (REITs), real estate operating companies (REOCs), closed-end real estate funds and institutional investors.

Founded in 1986, RMR Group has built a business model centered on recurring fee revenue generated through long-term service agreements with its managed entities.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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