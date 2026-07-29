The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

The Sage Group (LON:SGE - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,135 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's target price points to a potential upside of 12.71% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,100 to GBX 1,000 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,025 target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,000 price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,000 to GBX 900 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 1,072.86.

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The Sage Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SGE traded up GBX 67.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,007. 12,925,148 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,677,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 919.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Sage Group has a one year low of GBX 771.66 and a one year high of GBX 1,335. The company has a market cap of £9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 844.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 870.90.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 23.74 EPS for the quarter. The Sage Group had a return on equity of 81.91% and a net margin of 14.62%.The company had revenue of GBX 136.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sage Group will post 42.1496095 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

Further Reading

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