The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Earns "Buy" Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

The Sage Group (LON:SGE - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price target indicates a potential upside of 2.44% from the company's current price.

SGE has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 1,100 to GBX 1,000 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,025 price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,135 price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 1,000 to GBX 900 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,072.86.

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The Sage Group Stock Up 3.9%

LON:SGE opened at GBX 976.20 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 844.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 870.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 919.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The Sage Group has a one year low of GBX 771.66 and a one year high of GBX 1,335. The company has a market cap of £8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.30.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 23.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Sage Group had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 81.91%. The firm had revenue of GBX 136.30 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sage Group will post 42.1496095 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

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