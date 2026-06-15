The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.8182.

SMPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, April 10th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Clayton C. Daley, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 111,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,316,332.54. This trade represents a 9.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Kilts bought 80,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $991,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 172,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,141,661.06. The trade was a 86.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 8.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,631,429 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $213,479,000 after acquiring an additional 249,405 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,288,680 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $106,443,000 after acquiring an additional 346,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,645,749 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $115,169,000 after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 10.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,635,464 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $52,169,000 after purchasing an additional 330,330 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124,640 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $42,663,000 after purchasing an additional 469,903 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $12.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $34.19.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Simply Good Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 7.46%.The business had revenue of $326.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $345.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

Simply Good Foods Co NASDAQ: SMPL is a North American consumer packaged foods company specializing in better-for-you nutrition products. The company’s portfolio centers on two well-established brands, Atkins and Quest, which offer a range of low-carbohydrate, high-protein bars, powders, shakes, and snacks. Simply Good Foods aims to support consumers’ health and wellness goals by delivering convenient, nutrient-dense options without added sugars or artificial sweeteners.

Under the Atkins brand, the company produces meal replacements, snack bars, and ready-to-drink shakes designed for low-carb dieters.

Further Reading

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