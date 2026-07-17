Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and traded as high as $17.00. Theravance Biopharma shares last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 317,513 shares changing hands.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TBPH. Zacks Research downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JonesTrading cut Theravance Biopharma from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TBPH

Theravance Biopharma Stock Up 0.2%

The company has a market cap of $874.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.18.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Theravance Biopharma had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 104.34%.The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 13,314 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $218,216.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 232,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,970.23. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 37,799 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $642,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,174,453 shares in the company, valued at $155,965,701. This trade represents a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 350,011 shares of company stock valued at $6,008,309 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.65% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Theravance Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 169.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 88,540 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 6.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 12.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company's stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines, primarily in the areas of respiratory disease, inflammatory and immunology, and rare disorders. The company develops small-molecule therapies designed to address unmet medical needs by targeting specific molecular pathways. Its lead marketed product, YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution, is the first and only once-daily, long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) approved by the U.S.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Theravance Biopharma, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Theravance Biopharma wasn't on the list.

While Theravance Biopharma currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here