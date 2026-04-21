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Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Thomasville Bancshares logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down from $99.52 to an open of $95.00 and last traded at $95.00 on very light volume (275 shares), down about 2.1%.
  • The stock sits near its moving averages (50‑day $94.76, 200‑day $93.23) with a market capitalization of $602.3M, a P/E of 13.48 and a low beta of 0.19.
  • Thomasville Bancshares reported quarterly earnings of $1.86 EPS and operates as a community bank offering deposit products and local banking services.
  • Five stocks we like better than Thomasville Bancshares.

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $99.52, but opened at $95.00. Thomasville Bancshares shares last traded at $95.00, with a volume of 275 shares changing hands.

Thomasville Bancshares Trading Down 2.1%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.76 and a 200 day moving average of $93.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.19.

Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Thomasville Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Thomasville, Alabama. Through its community banking subsidiary, it offers a range of financial products and services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company emphasizes personalized customer service and local decision-making, positioning itself as a partner in the economic development of its service area.

The company’s subsidiary provides traditional deposit instruments such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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