Thomson Reuters (TRI) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Thomson Reuters to announce earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $1.8907 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.93%.The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Thomson Reuters Trading Up 5.7%

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $103.29 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $76.28 and a 12 month high of $204.46. The company has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $86.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Thomson Reuters's payout ratio is currently 76.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRI. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $85.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. TD Securities reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $138.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $143.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TRI

Institutional Trading of Thomson Reuters

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. TLT Family Holdco ULC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at about $865,442,000. SEG Family Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $659,930,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 461.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,253,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $349,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,802,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $369,597,000 after buying an additional 665,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 64.0% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,219,341 shares of the company's stock worth $189,400,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company's stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is a global provider of information and technology solutions for professional markets, including financial services, legal, tax and accounting, and media industries. The company delivers a range of data, analytics and software tools designed to help customers make informed decisions, manage risk and stay compliant with evolving regulations. Its key offerings include the Eikon financial data platform, Westlaw legal research service, Checkpoint tax and accounting solution, and Reuters News, which supplies real‐time journalism to media organizations worldwide.

Formed in 2008 through the merger of Canada's Thomson Corporation (founded in 1934) and the UK's Reuters Group (established in 1851), Thomson Reuters has built on a legacy of journalistic integrity and information innovation.

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