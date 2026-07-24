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Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Thomson Reuters logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Thomson Reuters shares fell below their 200-day moving average on Thursday, trading as low as C$119.17 before last changing hands at C$120.72.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mostly positive, with a consensus Buy rating and an average price target of C$162.33, though some firms recently trimmed targets while others raised them.
  • The company reported C$1.71 EPS for its latest quarter, while insiders have sold shares recently; directors Jason Williams and Sean Cannizzaro both reduced their holdings in May.
  • Five stocks we like better than Thomson Reuters.

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI - Get Free Report) NYSE: TRI crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$130.43 and traded as low as C$119.17. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at C$120.72, with a volume of 512,276 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. Scotia cut their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$156.00 to C$138.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$175.00 to C$171.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Argus raised Thomson Reuters to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$162.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on TRI

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 1.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$120.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$130.43.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI - Get Free Report) NYSE: TRI last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of C$2.90 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.6395803 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Thomson Reuters

In other news, Director Jason Williams sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.18, for a total value of C$349,923.52. Also, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.70, for a total value of C$41,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$140,502.50. The trade was a 22.94% decrease in their position. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,497 shares of company stock worth $432,829. Insiders own 69.76% of the company's stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters TSX/Nasdaq: TRI powers business-critical professions with trusted AI technology built for high-stakes work. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, audit, accounting, compliance, government, and media with products that combine highly specialized software, authoritative content, and deep domain expertise. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world-leading provider of trusted journalism and news.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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