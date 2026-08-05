Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI - Get Free Report) NYSE: TRI crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$128.32 and traded as high as C$153.81. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at C$153.12, with a volume of 1,133,355 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. Argus upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotia decreased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$156.00 to C$138.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$175.00 to C$171.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$162.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.71, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.08. The business's fifty day simple moving average is C$123.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$128.32.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI - Get Free Report) NYSE: TRI last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.71 EPS for the quarter. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 19.93%.The company had revenue of C$2.90 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.6395803 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jason Williams sold 2,864 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.18, for a total value of C$349,923.52. Also, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.70, for a total value of C$41,824.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$140,502.50. This trade represents a 22.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold 3,497 shares of company stock worth $432,829 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 69.76% of the company's stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters TSX/Nasdaq: TRI powers business-critical professions with trusted AI technology built for high-stakes work. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, audit, accounting, compliance, government, and media with products that combine highly specialized software, authoritative content, and deep domain expertise. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world-leading provider of trusted journalism and news.

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