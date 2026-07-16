Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Stock Price Up 5.1% - Still a Buy?

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI - Get Free Report) NYSE: TRI shares rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$140.87 and last traded at C$140.72. 224,597 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 814,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$133.87.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$175.00 to C$171.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotia dropped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$156.00 to C$138.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$162.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TRI

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$118.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$132.57.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI - Get Free Report) NYSE: TRI last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.90 billion for the quarter. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.6395803 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Thomson Reuters

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.70, for a total value of C$41,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,075 shares in the company, valued at C$140,502.50. This represents a 22.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Jason Williams sold 2,864 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.18, for a total value of C$349,923.52. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,497 shares of company stock valued at $432,829. 69.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters TSX/Nasdaq: TRI powers business-critical professions with trusted AI technology built for high-stakes work. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, audit, accounting, compliance, government, and media with products that combine highly specialized software, authoritative content, and deep domain expertise. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world-leading provider of trusted journalism and news.

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