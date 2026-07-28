Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Trading Up 6.3% - Still a Buy?

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI - Get Free Report) NYSE: TRI rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$149.12 and last traded at C$146.66. Approximately 699,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 813,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$137.93.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus raised Thomson Reuters to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$175.00 to C$171.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotia dropped their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$156.00 to C$138.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$162.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.06. The business's 50-day moving average is C$120.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$129.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI - Get Free Report) NYSE: TRI last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.71 EPS for the quarter. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of C$2.90 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.6395803 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jason Williams sold 2,864 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.18, for a total transaction of C$349,923.52. Also, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 320 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.70, for a total value of C$41,824.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$140,502.50. The trade was a 22.94% decrease in their position. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,497 shares of company stock worth $432,829. Insiders own 69.76% of the company's stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters TSX/Nasdaq: TRI powers business-critical professions with trusted AI technology built for high-stakes work. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, audit, accounting, compliance, government, and media with products that combine highly specialized software, authoritative content, and deep domain expertise. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world-leading provider of trusted journalism and news.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Thomson Reuters, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Thomson Reuters wasn't on the list.

While Thomson Reuters currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here