Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.300-3.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.0 billion-$9.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.5 billion.

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Thor Industries Trading Down 0.2%

THO stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.38. The stock had a trading volume of 492,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,567. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $69.71 and a 1-year high of $122.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.25.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The RV manufacturer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.02%.The business's revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Thor Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Thor Industries's payout ratio is 64.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Thor Industries from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Benchmark restated a "hold" rating on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $108.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thor Industries

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 2,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $229,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 139,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,266,750. This represents a 1.91% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thor Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,061 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at $1,177,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company's stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and related components for the leisure travel market. Through its family of well-known brands—such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone RV and Thor Motor Coach—the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of motorized and towable RVs, complemented by aftermarket parts and service solutions. Thor offers products that span travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and Class A, B and C motorhomes, addressing both entry-level and premium segments.

Founded in 1980 when Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein acquired Airstream from Beatrice Foods, Thor Industries has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest RV producers in the world.

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