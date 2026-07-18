Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

THRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Thryv from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thryv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 13,675 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 54.9% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 30,644 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Thryv by 6.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 159,493 shares of the company's stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thryv during the first quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its position in Thryv by 94.2% in the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 8,443,835 shares of the company's stock worth $23,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company's stock.

Thryv Price Performance

Thryv stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. Thryv has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $167.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.69 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. Equities analysts predict that Thryv will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: THRY is a software and technology solutions provider focused on helping small- and medium-sized businesses manage customer relationships, marketing and communications, appointments and payments through a unified platform. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company delivers cloud-based software designed to simplify administrative tasks and enable business owners to engage with customers across multiple channels.

At the core of Thryv's offerings is its flagship Thryv software platform, which combines customer relationship management (CRM) tools, automated marketing and social media management, online scheduling, invoicing and payment processing.

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