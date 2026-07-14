Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Trading 1.7% Higher - Still a Buy?

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY - Get Free Report) shares rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.18. 293,739 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 564,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Thryv from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on THRY

Thryv Trading Up 1.7%

The firm has a market cap of $185.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.16. Thryv had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 1.88%.The business had revenue of $167.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.69 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thryv

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THRY. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 8,443,835 shares of the company's stock worth $23,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Thryv by 2,101.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 740,909 shares of the company's stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 707,250 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Thryv by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,822,888 shares of the company's stock worth $17,078,000 after purchasing an additional 602,127 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 842.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 653,650 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 584,269 shares during the period. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 1,358,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,222,000 after purchasing an additional 517,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company's stock.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: THRY is a software and technology solutions provider focused on helping small- and medium-sized businesses manage customer relationships, marketing and communications, appointments and payments through a unified platform. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company delivers cloud-based software designed to simplify administrative tasks and enable business owners to engage with customers across multiple channels.

At the core of Thryv's offerings is its flagship Thryv software platform, which combines customer relationship management (CRM) tools, automated marketing and social media management, online scheduling, invoicing and payment processing.

Further Reading

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