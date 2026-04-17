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Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Tidewater Renewables logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Tidewater Renewables hit a new 52‑week high of C$8.75 on Friday, with 9,324 shares traded after previously closing at C$8.53.
  • Analyst upgrade and consensus: ATB Cormark raised its target from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and rated the stock a "speculative buy," and MarketBeat shows a consensus Buy rating with a C$8.00 target.
  • Financials and business focus: The firm has a market cap of C$312.98M, a high P/E of 95.44 and debt‑to‑equity of 128.35, while its 50‑day (C$6.31) and 200‑day (C$4.91) moving averages indicate recent upside; Tidewater produces renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel from various feedstocks.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$8.75 and last traded at C$8.75, with a volume of 9324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ATB Cormark Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a "speculative buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$8.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LCFS

Tidewater Renewables Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.35, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$312.98 million, a P/E ratio of 95.44 and a beta of -0.26.

About Tidewater Renewables

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Renewables is a multi-faceted, energy transition company. The Corporation is focused on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel. The Corporation was created in response to the growing demand for renewable fuels in North America and to capitalize on its potential to efficiently turn a wide variety of renewable feedstocks (such as canola oil, soybean oil, used cooking oil, distillers corn oil, tallow, and other biomasses) into low carbon fuels.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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