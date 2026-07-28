Tigo Energy (TYGO) Expected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.0025) per share and revenue of $30.8240 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02). Tigo Energy had a net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million. On average, analysts expect Tigo Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Tigo Energy Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:TYGO opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $127.53 million, a PE ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34. Tigo Energy has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $5.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tigo Energy news, CEO Zvi Alon sold 87,912 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $309,450.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,311,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,032.96. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joan C. Conley sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 227,902 shares in the company, valued at $706,496.20. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 463,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,333 in the last 90 days. 26.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Tigo Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tigo Energy by 182.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 922,226 shares of the company's stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 595,702 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy in the third quarter worth $431,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy in the third quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TYGO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Tigo Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Northland Securities set a $6.40 price target on shares of Tigo Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Tigo Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Tigo Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $6.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tigo Energy

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, Inc NASDAQ: TYGO is a U.S.-based provider of module-level power electronics (MLPE) solutions designed to optimize the performance and safety of solar photovoltaic systems. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Campbell, California, Tigo Energy develops hardware and software tools that enhance energy yield, improve system reliability, and streamline compliance with electrical codes. The company's technology platform is used by solar installers, project developers, and module manufacturers to deliver higher returns on investment and bolster the safety profile of PV arrays.

At the core of Tigo's offerings is its TS4 platform, a modular MLPE solution that enables real-time monitoring, rapid shutdown functionality, and maximum power point tracking at the panel level.

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