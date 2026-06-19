Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TLRY. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tilray Brands from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Roth Mkm raised shares of Tilray Brands from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ATB Cormark Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tilray Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Tilray Brands from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tilray Brands from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tilray Brands news, Director David G. Hopkinson sold 33,556 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $232,878.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Tilray Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essential Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tilray Brands by 110,137.5% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tilray Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in Tilray Brands by 17.7% during the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 47,938 shares of the company's stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tilray Brands by 82.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,803 shares of the company's stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 39,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Tilray Brands by 4.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,503 shares of the company's stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company's stock.

Tilray Brands Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of TLRY opened at $4.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.88. Tilray Brands has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.35 million. Tilray Brands had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 156.51%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. Analysts forecast that Tilray Brands will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc is a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company engaged in the cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabinoid-based products. The company develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded products spanning medical cannabis, adult-use recreational products and wellness offerings. Through state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, research and development efforts, and quality control systems, Tilray Brands aims to deliver consistent, scalable products for a range of patient and consumer needs.

Tilray's product lineup includes cannabis flower, pre-rolls, oils and tinctures, vapes, edibles and topicals, as well as hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

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