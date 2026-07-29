Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.42), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $281.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.30 million. Tilray Brands had a negative net margin of 156.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%.

Here are the key takeaways from Tilray Brands' conference call:

Record fiscal-year performance: Revenue rose 11% to $915.5 million, adjusted EBITDA increased 11% to $61.1 million, and fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA reached a record $31.9 million. Management guided to fiscal 2027 adjusted EBITDA of $68 million to $75 million.

Revenue rose 11% to $915.5 million, adjusted EBITDA increased 11% to $61.1 million, and fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA reached a record $31.9 million. Management guided to fiscal 2027 adjusted EBITDA of $68 million to $75 million. International cannabis remained a major growth engine: Medical cannabis revenue grew 34% to $84.9 million, with notable growth in Germany, the U.K., Poland, and Italy. Portugal utilization reached approximately 80%, while the company said expanded supply and faster permitting could support further growth.

Medical cannabis revenue grew 34% to $84.9 million, with notable growth in Germany, the U.K., Poland, and Italy. Portugal utilization reached approximately 80%, while the company said expanded supply and faster permitting could support further growth. BrewDog expanded Tilray’s beverage platform: The acquisition contributed $51.1 million of fourth-quarter revenue and adds more than $200 million in annualized revenue, pubs, and international distribution. Tilray also expects to begin brewing and distributing Carlsberg brands in the U.S. on January 1, 2027.

The acquisition contributed $51.1 million of fourth-quarter revenue and adds more than $200 million in annualized revenue, pubs, and international distribution. Tilray also expects to begin brewing and distributing Carlsberg brands in the U.S. on January 1, 2027. Profitability remains under pressure in parts of the portfolio: International cannabis faced approximately $21.1 million of price compression, beverage gross margin declined to 36% from 39%, and the legacy U.S. beer business experienced industry headwinds and a 17% organic fourth-quarter revenue decline excluding BrewDog. Management is targeting cost reductions and margin expansion to address these issues.

International cannabis faced approximately $21.1 million of price compression, beverage gross margin declined to 36% from 39%, and the legacy U.S. beer business experienced industry headwinds and a 17% organic fourth-quarter revenue decline excluding BrewDog. Management is targeting cost reductions and margin expansion to address these issues. Balance-sheet flexibility improved, but cash generation is not yet positive after investments: Tilray ended the year with $234.6 million in cash, marketable securities, and restricted cash, while net debt fell to less than $1 million. However, adjusted free cash flow remained negative at $86 million for the year, primarily due to BrewDog working-capital needs and strategic capital investments.

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Tilray Brands Trading Down 4.3%

TLRY stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.85. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,814,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,114. Tilray Brands has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $449.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilray Brands by 15.0% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,971,835 shares of the company's stock worth $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,410 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Tilray Brands by 281.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,942,319 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,060 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Tilray Brands in the third quarter valued at about $5,813,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Tilray Brands during the second quarter worth about $939,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Tilray Brands by 4.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,013,038 shares of the company's stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 84,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company's stock.

More Tilray Brands News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tilray Brands this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tilray reported record fiscal 2026 revenue of approximately $915 million , record gross profit and record adjusted EBITDA. International medical cannabis revenue rose 34% for the year, highlighting continued growth in European markets. Tilray fiscal 2026 results

Tilray reported record fiscal 2026 revenue of approximately , record gross profit and record adjusted EBITDA. International medical cannabis revenue rose 34% for the year, highlighting continued growth in European markets. Positive Sentiment: Management forecast fiscal 2027 adjusted EBITDA of $68 million to $75 million , representing expected double-digit growth and margin expansion. The BrewDog acquisition is also intended to expand Tilray’s beverage, hospitality and consumer-brand platform. Tilray fiscal 2027 EBITDA outlook

Management forecast fiscal 2027 adjusted EBITDA of , representing expected double-digit growth and margin expansion. The BrewDog acquisition is also intended to expand Tilray’s beverage, hospitality and consumer-brand platform. Positive Sentiment: The company said it ended the fiscal year with approximately $235 million in cash, restricted cash and marketable securities, while reducing net debt to roughly $0.7 million, strengthening financial flexibility.

The company said it ended the fiscal year with approximately $235 million in cash, restricted cash and marketable securities, while reducing net debt to roughly $0.7 million, strengthening financial flexibility. Neutral Sentiment: Tilray’s diversified exposure across cannabis, beverages, hospitality and wellness is attracting renewed market attention, but investors remain focused on whether the newer businesses can produce sustainable profitability.

Tilray’s diversified exposure across cannabis, beverages, hospitality and wellness is attracting renewed market attention, but investors remain focused on whether the newer businesses can produce sustainable profitability. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted earnings were a major disappointment: Tilray reported a $0.43 per-share loss versus an expected loss of about $0.01–$0.02. Revenue of $281.7 million exceeded estimates, but the earnings miss overshadowed the top-line performance. Tilray Q4 loss and revenue results

Fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted earnings were a major disappointment: Tilray reported a versus an expected loss of about $0.01–$0.02. Revenue of $281.7 million exceeded estimates, but the earnings miss overshadowed the top-line performance. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and cash generation remain concerns. Fourth-quarter net loss attributable to common shareholders was $49.6 million, operating loss widened to $16.5 million, and operating cash flow was negative $37.3 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TLRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tilray Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Tilray Brands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered Tilray Brands from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Tilray Brands from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tilray Brands currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands Company Profile

Tilray Brands, Inc is a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company engaged in the cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabinoid-based products. The company develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded products spanning medical cannabis, adult-use recreational products and wellness offerings. Through state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, research and development efforts, and quality control systems, Tilray Brands aims to deliver consistent, scalable products for a range of patient and consumer needs.

Tilray's product lineup includes cannabis flower, pre-rolls, oils and tinctures, vapes, edibles and topicals, as well as hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

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