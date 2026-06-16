Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 2.6% - What's Next?

Shares of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $4.88. 3,505,275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 4,334,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

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Key Headlines Impacting Tilray Brands

Here are the key news stories impacting Tilray Brands this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tilray’s beverage brands rolled out multiple summer soccer promotions across the U.S. and Canada, including watch parties, fan events, limited-edition packaging, sweepstakes, and match-day specials for Breckenridge Brewery, BrewDog USA, 10 Barrel Brewing, Pub Beer, and Shock Top. These campaigns could support brand visibility and near-term sales during a major global sporting event. Article Title

Tilray’s beverage brands rolled out multiple summer soccer promotions across the U.S. and Canada, including watch parties, fan events, limited-edition packaging, sweepstakes, and match-day specials for Breckenridge Brewery, BrewDog USA, 10 Barrel Brewing, Pub Beer, and Shock Top. These campaigns could support brand visibility and near-term sales during a major global sporting event. Positive Sentiment: Breckenridge Distillery introduced Patriotic Reserve Bourbon Whiskey, a limited-release product tied to America’s 250th anniversary and Independence Day themes, giving Tilray another brand-led revenue opportunity and marketing angle. Article Title

Breckenridge Distillery introduced Patriotic Reserve Bourbon Whiskey, a limited-release product tied to America’s 250th anniversary and Independence Day themes, giving Tilray another brand-led revenue opportunity and marketing angle. Neutral Sentiment: A recent weekly cannabis-sector roundup mentioned Tilray Medical’s launch of a first German-grown premium cannabis brand, but the article also highlighted mixed performance across the sector, making the overall stock impact unclear. Article Title

A recent weekly cannabis-sector roundup mentioned Tilray Medical’s launch of a first German-grown premium cannabis brand, but the article also highlighted mixed performance across the sector, making the overall stock impact unclear. Negative Sentiment: Investor commentary published on June 15 argued that Tilray’s stock remains weak and could go lower, reinforcing concerns about the company’s longer-term share price trend and profitability. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm upgraded Tilray Brands from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Tilray Brands from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tilray Brands from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tilray Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Tilray Brands from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TLRY

Tilray Brands Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.88.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.35 million. Tilray Brands had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 156.51%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tilray Brands, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tilray Brands news, Director David G. Hopkinson sold 33,556 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $232,878.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essential Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tilray Brands by 110,137.5% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tilray Brands during the first quarter worth $123,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in Tilray Brands by 17.7% in the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 47,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tilray Brands by 82.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 39,801 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Tilray Brands by 4.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company's stock.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc is a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company engaged in the cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabinoid-based products. The company develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded products spanning medical cannabis, adult-use recreational products and wellness offerings. Through state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, research and development efforts, and quality control systems, Tilray Brands aims to deliver consistent, scalable products for a range of patient and consumer needs.

Tilray's product lineup includes cannabis flower, pre-rolls, oils and tinctures, vapes, edibles and topicals, as well as hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

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