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Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 4.1% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Tilray Brands logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Tilray Brands stock fell 4.1% on Thursday, trading as low as $3.93 and closing near $3.99, with volume slightly below its average session level.
  • Recent analyst action has been mixed, but TD Cowen cut its price target on Tilray from $7 to $5, while the overall analyst consensus remains Hold with an average price target of $11.
  • The company’s shares are trading below both their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and Tilray remains a relatively small-cap, high-beta stock with institutional investors holding only a modest portion of shares.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.99. 3,981,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 4,198,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Tilray Brands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Tilray Brands from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Tilray Brands from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands Stock Down 4.1%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Tilray Brands by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,971,835 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776,410 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tilray Brands by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,942,319 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645,060 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tilray Brands during the third quarter worth $5,813,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Tilray Brands during the second quarter worth about $939,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray Brands by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,013,038 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 84,900 shares in the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tilray Brands, Inc is a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company engaged in the cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabinoid-based products. The company develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded products spanning medical cannabis, adult-use recreational products and wellness offerings. Through state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, research and development efforts, and quality control systems, Tilray Brands aims to deliver consistent, scalable products for a range of patient and consumer needs.

Tilray's product lineup includes cannabis flower, pre-rolls, oils and tinctures, vapes, edibles and topicals, as well as hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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