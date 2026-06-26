Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading 4% Higher - Still a Buy?

Shares of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report) traded up 4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.64. Approximately 3,148,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 4,280,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

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Key Headlines Impacting Tilray Brands

Here are the key news stories impacting Tilray Brands this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tilray Medical said it is expanding access to medical cannabis for veterans through its Lyphe Clinic at Aldershot’s Armed Forces Weekend in the UK, supporting its regulated medical cannabis strategy and reinforcing the benefits of its Lyphe Group acquisition. Article Title

Tilray Medical said it is expanding access to medical cannabis for veterans through its Lyphe Clinic at Aldershot’s Armed Forces Weekend in the UK, supporting its regulated medical cannabis strategy and reinforcing the benefits of its Lyphe Group acquisition. Positive Sentiment: Breckenridge Distillery, a Tilray subsidiary, won top honors at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, with Rum Cask Finish earning the highest award and Honey Whiskey taking gold, which may support Tilray’s premium beverage portfolio and brand strength. Article Title

Breckenridge Distillery, a Tilray subsidiary, won top honors at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, with Rum Cask Finish earning the highest award and Honey Whiskey taking gold, which may support Tilray’s premium beverage portfolio and brand strength. Positive Sentiment: Tilray-linked craft beer brands BrewDog and Montauk Brewing are continuing community and product launches, including BrewDog Inverurie’s reopening and Montauk’s anniversary celebration and limited beer release, which may help maintain consumer engagement across Tilray’s beverage segment. Article Title

Tilray-linked craft beer brands BrewDog and Montauk Brewing are continuing community and product launches, including BrewDog Inverurie’s reopening and Montauk’s anniversary celebration and limited beer release, which may help maintain consumer engagement across Tilray’s beverage segment. Neutral Sentiment: A recent market recap noted Tilray’s shares fell more than the broader market in the prior session, reflecting ongoing investor caution around the stock. Article Title

A recent market recap noted Tilray’s shares fell more than the broader market in the prior session, reflecting ongoing investor caution around the stock. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment may also be weighed by the broader report that Tilray has seen fresh short-interest activity, which can signal continued skepticism about the stock’s near-term outlook.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TLRY. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Tilray Brands from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tilray Brands from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tilray Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Tilray Brands from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Tilray Brands from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TLRY

Tilray Brands Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $540.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.35 million. Tilray Brands had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 156.51%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tilray Brands, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David G. Hopkinson sold 33,556 shares of Tilray Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $232,878.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Tilray Brands during the third quarter worth $518,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Tilray Brands by 239.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 224,049 shares of the company's stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 158,041 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tilray Brands by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 501,989 shares of the company's stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 210,267 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Tilray Brands by 99,204,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 992,049 shares of the company's stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 992,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company's stock.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc is a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company engaged in the cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabinoid-based products. The company develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded products spanning medical cannabis, adult-use recreational products and wellness offerings. Through state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, research and development efforts, and quality control systems, Tilray Brands aims to deliver consistent, scalable products for a range of patient and consumer needs.

Tilray's product lineup includes cannabis flower, pre-rolls, oils and tinctures, vapes, edibles and topicals, as well as hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

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