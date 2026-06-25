Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Down 2.8% - Here's Why

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.46. 3,552,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 4,289,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

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Tilray Brands News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tilray Brands this week:

Positive Sentiment: Breckenridge Distillery won top honors at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, with its Rum Cask Finish earning the highest award and Honey Whiskey taking gold. That kind of third-party validation can strengthen Tilray’s premium spirits positioning and brand credibility. Article Title

won top honors at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, with its Rum Cask Finish earning the highest award and Honey Whiskey taking gold. That kind of third-party validation can strengthen Tilray’s premium spirits positioning and brand credibility. Positive Sentiment: BrewDog , a Tilray-owned beer brand, announced the reopening of BrewDog Inverurie with a community-focused model designed to support local events and engagement. The relaunch adds another marketing and traffic catalyst for Tilray’s beverage business. Article Title

, a Tilray-owned beer brand, announced the reopening of BrewDog Inverurie with a community-focused model designed to support local events and engagement. The relaunch adds another marketing and traffic catalyst for Tilray’s beverage business. Positive Sentiment: Montauk Brewing , another Tilray craft beer brand, kicked off summer with a 14th anniversary celebration, a limited-edition beer release, and a beach cleanup tied to its Surfrider Foundation partnership. The event highlights ongoing consumer engagement and brand-building activity. Article Title

, another Tilray craft beer brand, kicked off summer with a 14th anniversary celebration, a limited-edition beer release, and a beach cleanup tied to its Surfrider Foundation partnership. The event highlights ongoing consumer engagement and brand-building activity. Positive Sentiment: BrewDog and Tilray Beer promoted a “world’s biggest bar tab” campaign tied to major tournament excitement, which could drive foot traffic and near-term beverage sales if participation is strong. Article Title

BrewDog and Tilray Beer promoted a “world’s biggest bar tab” campaign tied to major tournament excitement, which could drive foot traffic and near-term beverage sales if participation is strong. Neutral Sentiment: A market-focused article noted TLRY among cannabis stocks “in focus,” but it did not report a specific operational catalyst. This is more a sentiment/watch-list item than a clear fundamental driver. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TLRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Tilray Brands from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tilray Brands from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. ATB Cormark Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tilray Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Tilray Brands from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Tilray Brands from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on TLRY

Tilray Brands Stock Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $519.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.35 million. Tilray Brands had a negative net margin of 156.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilray Brands, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tilray Brands

In other news, Director David G. Hopkinson sold 33,556 shares of Tilray Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $232,878.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tilray Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Essential Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray Brands by 110,137.5% during the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company's stock.

Tilray Brands Company Profile

Tilray Brands, Inc is a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company engaged in the cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabinoid-based products. The company develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded products spanning medical cannabis, adult-use recreational products and wellness offerings. Through state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, research and development efforts, and quality control systems, Tilray Brands aims to deliver consistent, scalable products for a range of patient and consumer needs.

Tilray's product lineup includes cannabis flower, pre-rolls, oils and tinctures, vapes, edibles and topicals, as well as hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

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