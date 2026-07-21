Tilray Brands (TLRY) Expected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $249.6420 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Tilray Brands Trading Down 1.6%

Tilray Brands stock opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.89. Tilray Brands has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $23.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TLRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded Tilray Brands from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tilray Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut Tilray Brands from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Tilray Brands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.00.

View Our Latest Report on Tilray Brands

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tilray Brands by 1,839.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 607,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 575,757 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Tilray Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilray Brands by 98.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 92,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45,929 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilray Brands in the second quarter valued at $939,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tilray Brands by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 311,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 65,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company's stock.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc is a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company engaged in the cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabinoid-based products. The company develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded products spanning medical cannabis, adult-use recreational products and wellness offerings. Through state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, research and development efforts, and quality control systems, Tilray Brands aims to deliver consistent, scalable products for a range of patient and consumer needs.

Tilray's product lineup includes cannabis flower, pre-rolls, oils and tinctures, vapes, edibles and topicals, as well as hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

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