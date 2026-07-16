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Tim Jones Acquires 40,000 Shares of ForViva (LON:FVA) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Tim Jones bought 40,000 ForViva shares on July 15 at an average price of GBX 137, totaling £54,800. He also purchased 10,000 shares the day before at GBX 138.
  • Stock performance: ForViva shares rose 5.1% to GBX 144, near the stock’s 52-week high of GBX 145. Trading volume was modestly above average.
  • Analyst view: The stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy, with an average price target of GBX 190. Shore Capital rates it Hold, while Canaccord Genuity rates it Buy.
  • Five stocks we like better than ForViva.

ForViva plc (LON:FVA - Get Free Report) insider Tim Jones bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 137 per share, for a total transaction of £54,800.

Tim Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, July 14th, Tim Jones bought 10,000 shares of ForViva stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 138 per share, for a total transaction of £13,800.

ForViva Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of LON FVA traded up GBX 7 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 144. The company had a trading volume of 60,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,626. The stock's 50-day moving average price is GBX 134.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 132.93. The company has a market capitalization of £74.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95. ForViva plc has a 1 year low of GBX 114.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 145.

ForViva (LON:FVA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported GBX 11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 5,057 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of ForViva in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 190 price objective on shares of ForViva in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 190.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ForViva

ForViva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ForViva plc LON: FVA is a United Kingdom–based property company that operates in the residential and specialist housing sectors. The group's activities are focused on ownership, management and leasing of housing assets that serve social, affordable and supported living needs. Its portfolio is oriented toward providing long‑term rental accommodation and specialist premises that accommodate people requiring additional care or support.

Services associated with ForViva's property portfolio typically include day‑to‑day asset management, tenancy management, property maintenance and refurbishment, and collaboration with public sector bodies and third‑party care providers to deliver supported housing solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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