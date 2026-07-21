TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TIMB) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TIMB - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.2333.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded TIM from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on TIM from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of TIM to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. New Street Research raised shares of TIM from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TIM from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

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TIM Stock Performance

NYSE:TIMB opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.38. The business's fifty day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. TIM has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $28.22.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. TIM had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 17.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TIM will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TIM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. TIM's dividend payout ratio is 68.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TIM

In related news, CFO Marques Andrea Palma Viegas sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $359,678.88. The trade was a 29.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Auana Mattar Lima sold 8,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $36,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,152.12. This represents a 18.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TIM

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TIM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of TIM in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TIM by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,056,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,539,000 after buying an additional 47,130 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of TIM by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,511 shares of the company's stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,018 shares of the company's stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies. TIM S.A is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The company operates as a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações SA

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