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Timberland Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Timberland Bancorp logo with Finance background
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Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Timberland Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years.

Timberland Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of TSBK stock opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average of $36.83. Timberland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.30 and a 1 year high of $43.55.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.17%.

About Timberland Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Timberland Bank, a Washington-chartered commercial bank serving individuals and businesses in southwestern Washington. The company conducts its operations through Timberland Bank, offering a range of community banking services tailored to local market needs. As a publicly traded company on the NASDAQ under the symbol TSBK, Timberland Bancorp focuses on delivering personalized financial solutions while maintaining a community-oriented approach.

Timberland Bank's core products include deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and retirement accounts.

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Dividend History for Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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