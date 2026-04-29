Timberland Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

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Timberland Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years.

Timberland Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of TSBK stock opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average of $36.83. Timberland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.30 and a 1 year high of $43.55.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.17%.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Timberland Bank, a Washington-chartered commercial bank serving individuals and businesses in southwestern Washington. The company conducts its operations through Timberland Bank, offering a range of community banking services tailored to local market needs. As a publicly traded company on the NASDAQ under the symbol TSBK, Timberland Bancorp focuses on delivering personalized financial solutions while maintaining a community-oriented approach.

Timberland Bank's core products include deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and retirement accounts.

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