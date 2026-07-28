Go Pro
→ The dollar reset no one told you about (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Timberland Bancorp logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Timberland Bancorp reported quarterly EPS of $0.98, along with a 26.22% net margin and 11.67% return on equity.
  • Shares rose 1.0% to $44.43, near the company’s 12-month high of $45.63; the stock has a market capitalization of approximately $347.9 million.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive, with Weiss Ratings reaffirming a “buy” rating and MarketBeat reporting an average rating of “Buy.” Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company, while a director recently sold 1,000 shares.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 11.67%.

Timberland Bancorp Trading Up 1.0%

TSBK stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.43. The company's stock had a trading volume of 21,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,714. The company has a market cap of $347.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.31. Timberland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $45.63. The business's 50 day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Timberland Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Timberland Bancorp currently has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Report on TSBK

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Alan Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $43,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $810,745.20. This represents a 5.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSBK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 20,325.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 610.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,024 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,329 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company's stock.

About Timberland Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Timberland Bank, a Washington-chartered commercial bank serving individuals and businesses in southwestern Washington. The company conducts its operations through Timberland Bank, offering a range of community banking services tailored to local market needs. As a publicly traded company on the NASDAQ under the symbol TSBK, Timberland Bancorp focuses on delivering personalized financial solutions while maintaining a community-oriented approach.

Timberland Bank's core products include deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and retirement accounts.

Read More

Earnings History for Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Timberland Bancorp Right Now?

Before you consider Timberland Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Timberland Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Timberland Bancorp currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Trump’s $250 Bill – See Immediately
Trump’s $250 Bill – See Immediately
From Stansberry Research (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock tomorrow
Buy this stock tomorrow
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines