Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 11.67%.

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Timberland Bancorp Trading Up 1.0%

TSBK stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.43. The company's stock had a trading volume of 21,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,714. The company has a market cap of $347.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.31. Timberland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $45.63. The business's 50 day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Timberland Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Timberland Bancorp currently has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Report on TSBK

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Alan Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $43,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $810,745.20. This represents a 5.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSBK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 20,325.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 610.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,024 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,329 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company's stock.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Timberland Bank, a Washington-chartered commercial bank serving individuals and businesses in southwestern Washington. The company conducts its operations through Timberland Bank, offering a range of community banking services tailored to local market needs. As a publicly traded company on the NASDAQ under the symbol TSBK, Timberland Bancorp focuses on delivering personalized financial solutions while maintaining a community-oriented approach.

Timberland Bank's core products include deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and retirement accounts.

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