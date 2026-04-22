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Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Sets New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Tinka Resources logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Tinka Resources stock hit a new 52-week high of C$0.61 on Wednesday, with 372,809 shares trading after previously closing at C$0.56.
  • The company has a market cap of C$86.21 million, a negative P/E of -32.25, 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages of C$0.40 and C$0.45 respectively, and a beta of 1.32, reflecting an unprofitable but moderately volatile explorer.
  • Tinka is a Vancouver‑based miner focused on zinc, lead, silver, tin, gold and copper in Peru and owns 100% of the Ayawilca project, comprising 59 granted concessions totaling about 16,548 hectares.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 372809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Tinka Resources Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.45. The company has a market cap of C$86.21 million, a P/E ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Tinka Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tinka Resources Limited engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, tin, gold, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project comprises the 100% interests in the Ayawilca project that consists of 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of approximately 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru. Tinka Resources Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

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