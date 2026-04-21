Tiptree Financial (NASDAQ:TIPT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Tiptree Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.83 and traded as high as $17.54. Tiptree Financial shares last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 233,909 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Tiptree Financial in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tiptree Financial from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TIPT

Tiptree Financial Price Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tiptree Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Tiptree Financial's dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

Insider Activity at Tiptree Financial

In other Tiptree Financial news, CFO Scott T. Mckinney bought 2,600 shares of Tiptree Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $41,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,703.20. This represents a 1,547.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tiptree Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tiptree Financial by 28.1% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 384,155 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,364,000 after buying an additional 84,155 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in shares of Tiptree Financial by 221.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 80,753 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 55,599 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree Financial in the third quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Tiptree Financial by 22.5% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 15,658 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tiptree Financial

Tiptree Financial, Inc NASDAQ: TIPT is a specialty finance company that provides working capital solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Tiptree Finance LLC, the company focuses on asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, and supply chain finance. Tiptree’s model is designed to help businesses manage cash flow, support growth initiatives, and optimize their balance sheets by unlocking liquidity tied up in receivables and inventory.

The company’s core services include invoice factoring and purchase order financing.

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